Flames at Avalanche projected lineups

FLAMES (6-7-0) at AVALANCHE (7-5-1)
10 p.m. ET; ALT, SN
Flames projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Aydar Suniev
Matvei Gridin – Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome
Maksim Tsyplakov -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh
Arsenii Sergeev
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: William Stromgren, Joel Hanley
Injured: Devin Cooley (lower body), Brennan Othmann (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Samuel Honzek (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Nicolas Roy
Jaden Schwartz -- Nazem Kadri -- T.J. Hughes
Parker Kelly -- Fedor Svechkov -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Noah Juulsen -- Brent Burns
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Logan O’Connor
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Josh Manson (lower body)
Status report
The Flames did not hold a morning skate following a 6-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Friday. ... Sergeev could make his season debut. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. … O’Connor, a forward, is away from the team for his father’s memorial service and won’t play; he will be replaced by Brindley, who was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Juulsen will enter the lineup in place of Manson, a defenseman, who is out approximately eight weeks.