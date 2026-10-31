Flames at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444

FLAMES (6-7-0) at AVALANCHE (7-5-1)

10 p.m. ET; ALT, SN

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Aydar Suniev

Matvei Gridin – Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome 

Maksim Tsyplakov -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud 

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Arsenii Sergeev

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: William Stromgren, Joel Hanley 

Injured: Devin Cooley (lower body), Brennan Othmann (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Samuel Honzek (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Nicolas Roy

Jaden Schwartz -- Nazem Kadri -- T.J. Hughes

Parker Kelly -- Fedor Svechkov -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Noah Juulsen -- Brent Burns

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Logan O’Connor

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Josh Manson (lower body)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate following a 6-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Friday. ... Sergeev could make his season debut. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. … O’Connor, a forward, is away from the team for his father’s memorial service and won’t play; he will be replaced by Brindley, who was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Juulsen will enter the lineup in place of Manson, a defenseman, who is out approximately eight weeks.

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