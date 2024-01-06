Flames at Blackhawks

FLAMES (17-17-5) at BLACKHAWKS (11-26-2)
3 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, SN, TVAS
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Jordan Oesterle -- Yan Kuznetsov
Dan Vladar
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Walker Duehr
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder), Dennis Gilbert (concussion)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato -- Lukas Reichel -- Philipp Kurashev
Rem Pitlick -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell
Zach Sanford -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman
Boris Katchouk -- Brett Seney -- Reese Johnson
Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy
Alex Vlasic -- Jaycob Megna
Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Louis Crevier
Injured: Connor Bedard (fractured jaw), Nick Foligno (fractured finger), Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Taylor Raddysh (groin), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
Status report
Vladar could start after Markstrom made 39 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Bedard, a center, and Foligno, a forward, each was placed on injured reserve Saturday. There is no timeline on the return of Bedard, who was injured when he took a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith during the first period of a 4-2 loss on Friday. Foligno did not play in the third period Friday after fighting Smith in the second period. ... Pitlick is expected to make his Blackhawks and season debut after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Sanford is expected to make his Chicago debut after being claimed off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. ... Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 28 saves Friday.