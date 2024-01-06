Flames at Blackhawks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (17-17-5) at BLACKHAWKS (11-26-2)

3 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, SN, TVAS

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle -- Yan Kuznetsov

Dan Vladar

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Walker Duehr

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder), Dennis Gilbert (concussion)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Lukas Reichel -- Philipp Kurashev

Rem Pitlick -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell

Zach Sanford -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman

Boris Katchouk -- Brett Seney -- Reese Johnson

Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy

Alex Vlasic -- Jaycob Megna

Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Louis Crevier

Injured: Connor Bedard (fractured jaw), Nick Foligno (fractured finger), Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Taylor Raddysh (groin), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Status report

Vladar could start after Markstrom made 39 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Bedard, a center, and Foligno, a forward, each was placed on injured reserve Saturday. There is no timeline on the return of Bedard, who was injured when he took a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith during the first period of a 4-2 loss on Friday. Foligno did not play in the third period Friday after fighting Smith in the second period. ... Pitlick is expected to make his Blackhawks and season debut after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Sanford is expected to make his Chicago debut after being claimed off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. ... Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 28 saves Friday.

Latest News

Florida Panthers Colorado Avalanche game recap January 6

Reinhart hat trick sparks Panthers past Avalanche for 7th straight victory
NHL Buzz news and notes January 6

NHL Buzz: Hughes out for Devils with upper-body injury
Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 6

Frost lifts Flyers past Flames one game after being healthy scratch
Los Angeles Kings Pheonix Copley injury status update

Copley out for season for Kings following ACL surgery
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury status update

Bedard placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Oliver Bjorkstrand cancels Airbnb after All Star selection

Bjorkstrand cancels San Diego Airbnb reservation after All-Star game selection
NHL betting odds for January 6 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 6
Dallas Stars host fan from Make A Wish Foundation

Stars spend day with young fan from Make-A-Wish Foundation
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Vancouver Canucks New Jersey Devils game preview January 6

Canucks at Devils
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes January 6

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers go for 7th straight win
NHL Morning Skate for January 6

NHL Morning Skate for January 6
Winnipeg Jets Anaheim Ducks game recap January 5

Jets defeat Ducks for 5th straight win, extend point streak to 11
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
CHL notebook Canucks prospect Hunter Brzustewicz shining

CHL notebook: Canucks prospect Brzustewicz shining in OHL
Vasily Ponomarev arrival just in time for Hurricanes

Ponomarev makes most of late call-up, scores for Hurricanes in NHL debut
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings