Flames at Blackhawks

FLAMES (17-17-5) at BLACKHAWKS (11-26-2)

3 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, SN, TVAS

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle -- Yan Kuznetsov

Dan Vladar

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Walker Duehr

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder), Dennis Gilbert (concussion)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Lukas Reichel -- Philipp Kurashev

Rem Pitlick -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell

Zach Sanford -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman

Boris Katchouk -- Brett Seney -- Reese Johnson

Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy

Alex Vlasic -- Jaycob Megna

Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Louis Crevier

Injured: Connor Bedard (fractured jaw), Nick Foligno (fractured finger), Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Taylor Raddysh (groin), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Status report

Vladar could start after Markstrom made 39 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Bedard, a center, and Foligno, a forward, each was placed on injured reserve Saturday. There is no timeline on the return of Bedard, who was injured when he took a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith during the first period of a 4-2 loss on Friday. Foligno did not play in the third period Friday after fighting Smith in the second period. ... Pitlick is expected to make his Blackhawks and season debut after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Sanford is expected to make his Chicago debut after being claimed off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. ... Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 28 saves Friday.