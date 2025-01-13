Flames at Blackhawks projected lineups

FLAMES (20-14-7) at BLACKHAWKS (14-27-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, Prime, TVAS-D
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Rory Kerins -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Connor Zary (knee)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno
Colton Dach -- Frank Nazar -- Lukas Reichel
Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Patrick Maroon
Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones
Alec Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan -- Wyatt Kaiser
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)
Status report
Kerins will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Saturday. He had 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) in 34 AHL games … Duehr will play after leaving in the third period of a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday following a hit from Kyle Burroughs … Brodie, a defenseman, will be scratched for the first time since Nov. 6. Kaiser will play after being scratched for a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Murphy, a defenseman, was on the ice before the morning skate; he remains week to week.