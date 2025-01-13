Flames at Blackhawks projected lineups

FLAMES (20-14-7) at BLACKHAWKS (14-27-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, Prime, TVAS-D

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Rory Kerins -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Connor Zary (knee)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno

Colton Dach -- Frank Nazar -- Lukas Reichel

Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Patrick Maroon

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alec Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan -- Wyatt Kaiser

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)

Status report

Kerins will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Saturday. He had 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) in 34 AHL games … Duehr will play after leaving in the third period of a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday following a hit from Kyle Burroughs … Brodie, a defenseman, will be scratched for the first time since Nov. 6. Kaiser will play after being scratched for a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Murphy, a defenseman, was on the ice before the morning skate; he remains week to week.