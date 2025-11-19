Flames at Sabres projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLAMES (5-13-3) at SABRES (7-8-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TVAS2, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Sam Morton -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: John Beecher, Joel Hanley, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Josh Doan -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Isak Rosen -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Peyton Krebs

Josh Dunne -- Noah Ostlund -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Zach Metsa, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. … Cooley is expected to start after Wolf allowed four goals on 22 shots at Chicago. … Calgary claimed Beecher, a forward, off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. … Benson rejoined the Sabres for their morning skate but will miss his ninth straight game; Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said it will be “a short period of time” before the forward will return. … Zucker, a forward who has missed seven games, will be available to play when the Sabres host the Blackhawks on Friday. ... Kesselring, a defenseman, will be out weeks, Ruff said Tuesday.

