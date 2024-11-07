Flames at Bruins projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (7-5-1) at BRUINS (6-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Martin Pospisil

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Jake Bean

Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Tyler Johnson -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Cole Koepke -- Charlie Coyle -- Matthew Poitras

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Trent Frederic

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Parker Wotherspoon

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Morgan Geekie

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Peeke, a defenseman, is week-to-week after taking a hit from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty in the first period of a 4-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. ... Geekie is expected to be scratched for the second straight game; the forward did not participate in line rushes during the Bruins morning skate Thursday and was the only player who stayed on the ice for extra work afterward.

