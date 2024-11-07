Flames at Bruins projected lineups

FLAMES (7-5-1) at BRUINS (6-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Martin Pospisil
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Justin Kirkland
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Jake Bean
Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Tyler Johnson -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Cole Koepke -- Charlie Coyle -- Matthew Poitras
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Trent Frederic
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Parker Wotherspoon
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Morgan Geekie
Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body)
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Peeke, a defenseman, is week-to-week after taking a hit from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty in the first period of a 4-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. ... Geekie is expected to be scratched for the second straight game; the forward did not participate in line rushes during the Bruins morning skate Thursday and was the only player who stayed on the ice for extra work afterward.