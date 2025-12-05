Sabres at Jets projected lineups

By NHL.com
SABRES (11-12-4) at JETS (13-12-1)

7 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Elias Salomonsson

Eric Comrie

Thomas Milic

Scratched: Luke Schenn, Gustav Nyquist, Colin Miller

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)

Status report

Greenway is expected to return to the lineup in place of Dunne, a forward. … The Jets will use the same lineup from their 3-2 shootout loss in Montreal on Wednesday. … Fleury has been removed from concussion protocol. The defenseman skated on his own Friday and will travel with the team for its game agains the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

