Sabres at Jets projected lineups

SABRES (11-12-4) at JETS (13-12-1)
7 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Elias Salomonsson
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Scratched: Luke Schenn, Gustav Nyquist, Colin Miller
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)
Status report
Greenway is expected to return to the lineup in place of Dunne, a forward. … The Jets will use the same lineup from their 3-2 shootout loss in Montreal on Wednesday. … Fleury has been removed from concussion protocol. The defenseman skated on his own Friday and will travel with the team for its game agains the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.