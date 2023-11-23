Strome scores with 8 seconds left in OT to lift Capitals past Sabres

Strome entered the zone 2-on-1 with Sonny Milano, kept the puck and beat Sabres goalie Devon Levi with a wrist shot after Wilson tied it 3-3 at 18:45 of the third, scoring on a one-timer off a pass from Strome with goalie Darcy Kuemper pulled for an extra attacker.

“I took a peek [at the clock] on the 2-on-1,” said Strome, who also had an assist. “I knew I had some time. John [Carlson] made a good pass up to me. I was kind of thinking pass all the way and the [defenseman] kind of backed up a little bit, so I figured I’d just get a shot off.”

T.J. Oshie scored his first goal of the season, and Alexander Alexeyev scored his first NHL goal for the Capitals (10-4-2), who are 9-1-1 in their past 11. Carlson had two assists, and Kuemper made 24 saves in his first start since Nov. 8.

“We’re just showing the character of the group,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “They’re not going to just ride off into the sunset and say, ‘It just wasn’t our night. Buffalo came in and took two points from us.’ They’re going to dig and put everything they’ve got into finding a way to turn the momentum, and that’s what they did.”