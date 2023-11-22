Latest News

Sabres at Capitals

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (8-9-1) at CAPITALS (9-4-2)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Ryan Johnson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju 

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Mattias Samuelsson

Devon Levi

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Peyton Krebs, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Injured: Tage Thompson (wrist), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Mantha -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Alex Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Matthew Phillips

Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Martin Fehervary (undisclosed), Evgeny Kuznetsov (illness)

Status report

The Sabres will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Jost replaces Krebs at forward. ... Levi is expected to start after Luukkonen made 24 saves in a 3-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... The Capitals held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Kuznetsov will miss his second game; the center could return against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. ... Kuemper is expected to start for the first time since making 21 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 8. ... Fehervary wore a regular jersey during Washington's morning skate; the defenseman has missed three games.