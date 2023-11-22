Sabres at Capitals

SABRES (8-9-1) at CAPITALS (9-4-2)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson
Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Ryan Johnson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Mattias Samuelsson
Devon Levi
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Peyton Krebs, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Injured: Tage Thompson (wrist), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Anthony Mantha -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Alex Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Matthew Phillips
Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Martin Fehervary (undisclosed), Evgeny Kuznetsov (illness)
Status report
The Sabres will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Jost replaces Krebs at forward. ... Levi is expected to start after Luukkonen made 24 saves in a 3-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... The Capitals held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Kuznetsov will miss his second game; the center could return against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. ... Kuemper is expected to start for the first time since making 21 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 8. ... Fehervary wore a regular jersey during Washington's morning skate; the defenseman has missed three games.