Eichel gets goal, assist in Golden Knights win against Sabres

Mark Stone and Tanner Laczynski also scored, and Tanner Pearson had two assists for Vegas (27-9-3), which has won eight of nine. Adin Hill made 23 saves.

“It's just the details in our game,” Eichel said. “We understand you're not going to have your best every night. Whether you're not going to have your best legs or the puck's not going to feel great, but we found different ways to win, and different guys have stepped up.

“Obviously, we have a ton of confidence in both our goaltenders and our defensemen. We just try and play to our structure as well as we can every night. That gives us a chance to win. We have good players that make good plays.”

Jason Zucker scored in his fourth consecutive game, and James Reimer made 30 saves for Buffalo (14-21-5), which has lost three in a row after winning three straight.

“Our passing between our ‘D’ and forwards was poor,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “I thought theirs was spot on, and we ended up chasing them around.”