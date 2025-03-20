Sabres at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (27-33-6) at UTAH (30-27-11)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Brett Murray -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Jacob Bryson

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Zach Benson (illness), Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jiri Kulich (concussion)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Mattias Maccelli

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Peterka will return after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Benson, a forward, may not play, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. .. Maccelli will enter the lineup for the first time since Feb. 8 after being a healthy scratch the past 13 games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Draisaitl likely out for Oilers against Jets

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin resumes Gretzky chase 8 goals from mark

Rangers unveil Centennial Year logo for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: Reasons Devils can still make playoffs despite injuries

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 20

Gustavsson makes 34 saves, Wild shut out Kraken 

Maple Leafs make lucky bounce count in win against Avalanche

Senators gaining valuable experience during playoff push

Hurricanes still flourishing after trading Rantanen to Stars

AHL notebook: Western Conference push for the Calder Cup Playoffs 

Super 16: Tight playoff races, remaining schedules highlight power rankings

Woll makes 38 saves, Maple Leafs cool off Avalanche

LeBron James rocks Blue Jackets Stadium Series jersey at Lakers game

Mancini meets young Canucks fan who bought his game-used stick 

NHL Buzz: Kulikov week to week for Panthers

Leonard, Buium among 10 Hobey Baker candidates