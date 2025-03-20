Sabres at Utah projected lineups

SABRES (27-33-6) at UTAH (30-27-11)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Brett Murray -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Jacob Bryson

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Zach Benson (illness), Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jiri Kulich (concussion)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Mattias Maccelli

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Peterka will return after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Benson, a forward, may not play, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. .. Maccelli will enter the lineup for the first time since Feb. 8 after being a healthy scratch the past 13 games.