Sabres at Utah projected lineups

SABRES (27-33-6) at UTAH (30-27-11)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Brett Murray -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Jacob Bryson
Owen Power -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Zach Benson (illness), Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jiri Kulich (concussion)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Mattias Maccelli
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Peterka will return after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Benson, a forward, may not play, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. .. Maccelli will enter the lineup for the first time since Feb. 8 after being a healthy scratch the past 13 games.