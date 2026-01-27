Sabres at Maple Leafs projected lineups

SABRES (29-17-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-19-9)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson-- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Konsta Helenius
Tyson Kozak -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Jordan Greenway, Zac Jones, Colten Ellis
Injured: Jacob Bryson (upper body), Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Henry Thrun, Philippe Myers
Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (groin)
Status report
Greenway, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Jarnkrok will return after missing one game as a healthy scratch and will replace Quillan, a forward.