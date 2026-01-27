Sabres at Maple Leafs projected lineups

SABRES (29-17-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-19-9)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson-- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Konsta Helenius

Tyson Kozak -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jordan Greenway, Zac Jones, Colten Ellis

Injured: Jacob Bryson (upper body), Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Henry Thrun, Philippe Myers

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (groin)

Status report

Greenway, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Jarnkrok will return after missing one game as a healthy scratch and will replace Quillan, a forward.