Sabres at Lightning projected lineups

SABRES (35-37-7) at LIGHTNING (45-26-8)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG-B, SNE

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch

Beck Malenstyn -- Noah Ostlund -- Sam Lafferty

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton

Jacob Bryson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: None

Injured: Owen Power (lower body), Tyson Kozak (hip strain), Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body)

Lightning projected lineup

Yanni Gourde -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Jake Guentzel

Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Conor Geekie

Zemgus Girgensons -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: None

Injured: Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body), Luke Glendening (upper body)

Status report

Bjorkstrand, a forward, is out indefinitely after he was injured in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. The Lightning recalled Geekie from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and assigned forward Cam Atkinson to Syracuse. ... Power, a defenseman, is not expected to play after he was injured in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.