Blues recover, score 6 to defeat Sabres

Schenn has 3 points, Binnington makes 41 saves for St. Louis

Recap: Sabres at Blues 11.30.23

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours each scored twice, and the St. Louis Blues recovered for a 6-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Schenn also had an assist, Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist and Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich each had two assists for the Blues (12-9-1), who lost a 3-0 lead before scoring three straight. Jordan Binnington made 41 saves.

Rasmus Dahlin, Peyton Krebs and Zach Benson each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (10-11-2), who were 3-1-1 their previous five games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed six goals on 20 shots after allowing a total of five in his previous three starts.

The Sabres rallied from down three goals when Dahlin got Buffalo on the board to make it 3-1 at 13:32 of the first period off a point shot following a Nikita Alexandrov defensive zone turnover.

Benson made it 3-2 at 6:10 of the second period off a face-off win by Dylan Cozens, then a spin and shot through Binnington's pads.

Krebs tied it 3-3 at 10:53 off a long shot by Dahlin from the left point and a big rebound putback.

St. Louis coach Craig Berube called a timeout after the tying goal and the Blues scored twice in 24 seconds to regain the lead. Hayes made it 4-3 at 13:04 off a pass into the crease by Kyrou, and Schenn made it 5-3 at 13:28 off another pass into the slot by Kyrou.

Neighbours scored to make it 6-3 at 4:37 of the third period off a 2-on-0 with Buchnevich.

JJ Peterka scored when the Sabres pulled Luukkonen at 16:42 to make it a 6-4 final.

Brandon Saad's first goal in 12 games gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 1:08 of the first off a face-off win by Oskar Sundqvist and quick shot from the top of the right circle.

Schenn made it 2-0 at 5:02 on the Blues' fourth power-play goal in five games off a shot from inside the left circle that appeared to get tipped in front of Luukkonen.

Neighbours made it 3-0 at 10:59 when he collected Nick Leddy's point shot at the left of the net and put it in on the rebound.

Latest News

San Jose Sharks Boston Bruins game recap November 30

Bruins shut out Sharks, end 3-game losing streak
Tristan Jarry Penguins goalie goal

Jarry celebrated by Penguins for scoring team's first-ever goalie goal
Florida Panthers Montreal Canadiens game recap November 30

Panthers score 4 in 3rd, cruise past Canadiens
Chicago Blackhawks Detroit Red Wings game recap November 30

Compher, Fabbri each scores twice, Red Wings ease past Blackhawks
Minnesota Wild Nashville Predators game recap November 30

Dewar scores 1st NHL hat trick, Wild end Predators 6-game winning streak
Edmonton Oilers Winnipeg Jets game recap November 30

Draisaitl, Oilers rally past Jets in 3rd period for 4th straight win
New York Islanders Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 30

Barzal, Islanders recover, defeat Hurricanes in OT
Patrick Kane skates with Detroit playing status 7 to 10 days

Kane hopes to debut with Red Wings in 7-10 days
New Jersey Devils Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 30

Luke Hughes scores in OT, Devils recover to defeat Flyers 
Seattle Kraken Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 30

Marner has hat trick, Maple Leafs recover against Kraken in shootout
Pittsburgh Penguins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 30

Jarry scores goalie goal, Penguins rally past Lightning
Mitch Marner struggles to get mouth guard out of helmet

Marner struggles to remove mouth guard from face mask
Nikita Zadorov traded to Canucks from Flames

Zadorov traded to Canucks by Flames
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
nhl buzz news and notes november 30

NHL Buzz: Schwartz placed on injured reserve by Kraken
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Perry on waivers, Blackhawks to terminate contract

Perry has contract terminated by Blackhawks
McDavid Makar Predators discussed on NHL at The Rink podcast

Quinn Hughes, Makar discussed on 'NHL @The Rink' podcast