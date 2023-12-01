Blues recover, score 6 to defeat Sabres

Schenn also had an assist, Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist and Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich each had two assists for the Blues (12-9-1), who lost a 3-0 lead before scoring three straight. Jordan Binnington made 41 saves.

Rasmus Dahlin, Peyton Krebs and Zach Benson each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (10-11-2), who were 3-1-1 their previous five games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed six goals on 20 shots after allowing a total of five in his previous three starts.

The Sabres rallied from down three goals when Dahlin got Buffalo on the board to make it 3-1 at 13:32 of the first period off a point shot following a Nikita Alexandrov defensive zone turnover.

Benson made it 3-2 at 6:10 of the second period off a face-off win by Dylan Cozens, then a spin and shot through Binnington's pads.

Krebs tied it 3-3 at 10:53 off a long shot by Dahlin from the left point and a big rebound putback.

St. Louis coach Craig Berube called a timeout after the tying goal and the Blues scored twice in 24 seconds to regain the lead. Hayes made it 4-3 at 13:04 off a pass into the crease by Kyrou, and Schenn made it 5-3 at 13:28 off another pass into the slot by Kyrou.

Neighbours scored to make it 6-3 at 4:37 of the third period off a 2-on-0 with Buchnevich.

JJ Peterka scored when the Sabres pulled Luukkonen at 16:42 to make it a 6-4 final.

Brandon Saad's first goal in 12 games gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 1:08 of the first off a face-off win by Oskar Sundqvist and quick shot from the top of the right circle.

Schenn made it 2-0 at 5:02 on the Blues' fourth power-play goal in five games off a shot from inside the left circle that appeared to get tipped in front of Luukkonen.

Neighbours made it 3-0 at 10:59 when he collected Nick Leddy's point shot at the left of the net and put it in on the rebound.