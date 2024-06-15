Barkov, Ekblad ready for 'amazing opportunity' in Game 4 of Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Aleksander Barkov became a member of the Florida Panthers on June 30, 2013, when they picked him with the No. 2 selection in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Aaron Ekblad came on board 363 days later, on June 27, 2014, when the Panthers selected him first in the 2014 NHL Draft.

They are the two longest tenured members of the team. They have been through everything with this one franchise, including six different coaches and three general managers, home games that had fewer than 8,000 people in the stands, seasons when they had no chance to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And now together they have an opportunity to lead the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup championship.

Not surprisingly, it wasn't easy for Barkov and Ekblad, hours before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS), to find the right words to express what this all means to them.

"I don't know if I have the words to justify it and put it into perspective," Ekblad said. "It's an amazing opportunity for all we've been through. Have to go grab it."

Barkov didn't even want to think about it, or at least he didn't want to express publicly the fact that he might be thinking about what can happen Saturday night with the Panthers up 3-0 in the best-of-7 series, at minimum 60 minutes away from winning the Stanley Cup.

He also didn't want to think about the potential of becoming the first Finnish-born captain in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup.

"Maybe later," the Panthers captain said. "Right now, with this group, it's a special group because we live in the moment. We enjoy every single moment. Every single win we enjoy as a group. Every time we lose, we learn from it as a group. It's been a great journey so far, but we only live in the moment and tonight we have a great challenge in front of us."