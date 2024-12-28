Sabres at Blues projected lineups

SABRES (13-19-4) at BLUES (17-16-4)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jack Quinn -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs

Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Mathieu Joseph -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Alexandre Texier (illness)

Status report

Samuelsson had a maintenance day but is expected to play. ... Aube-Kubel missed practice Saturday because of illness. ... Texier, who missed a 7-4 win against the Nashville Predators on Friday due to illness, practiced Saturday and Blues coach Jim Montgomery said the forward could be available. ... Faksa, a forward who has missed seven of the past eight games, practiced in full and also could be available, according to Montgomery.