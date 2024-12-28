Sabres at Blues projected lineups

SABRES (13-19-4) at BLUES (17-16-4)
3 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jack Quinn -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs
Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Mathieu Joseph -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Alexandre Texier (illness)
Status report
Samuelsson had a maintenance day but is expected to play. ... Aube-Kubel missed practice Saturday because of illness. ... Texier, who missed a 7-4 win against the Nashville Predators on Friday due to illness, practiced Saturday and Blues coach Jim Montgomery said the forward could be available. ... Faksa, a forward who has missed seven of the past eight games, practiced in full and also could be available, according to Montgomery.