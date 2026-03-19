Sabres at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SABRES (42-20-6) at SHARKS (32-28-6)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Peyton Krebs -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Logan Stanley -- Zach Metsa

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Michael Kesselring, Josh Dunne, Luke Schenn

Injured: Tanner Pearson (lower body), Colten Ellis (undisclosed), Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf

Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais

Sam Dickinson -- Mario Ferraro

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Nick Leddy

Alex Nedeljkovic

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, John Klingberg, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Yaroslav Askarov (lower body), Igor Chernyshov (concussion), Ty Dellandrea (lower body)

Status report

Tuch could return after missing a 2-0 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday due to illness. ... Dellandrea participated in the Sharks morning skate in a non-contact jersey for the first time since his injury; the forward has been out since Jan. 6. ... Klingberg, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. ... Mukhamadullin will enter the lineup after being scratched for a 5-3 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

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