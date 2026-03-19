Sabres at Sharks projected lineups

SABRES (42-20-6) at SHARKS (32-28-6)
10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Peyton Krebs -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Logan Stanley -- Zach Metsa
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Michael Kesselring, Josh Dunne, Luke Schenn
Injured: Tanner Pearson (lower body), Colten Ellis (undisclosed), Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf
Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais
Sam Dickinson -- Mario Ferraro
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Nick Leddy
Alex Nedeljkovic
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, John Klingberg, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Yaroslav Askarov (lower body), Igor Chernyshov (concussion), Ty Dellandrea (lower body)
Status report
Tuch could return after missing a 2-0 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday due to illness. ... Dellandrea participated in the Sharks morning skate in a non-contact jersey for the first time since his injury; the forward has been out since Jan. 6. ... Klingberg, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. ... Mukhamadullin will enter the lineup after being scratched for a 5-3 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.