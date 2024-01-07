Coach's Challenge: BUF @ PIT – 18:55 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Buffalo

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned. No goal Pittsburgh.

Explanation: Video review determined that Jake Guentzel made contact with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen impairing his ability to play his position prior to Guentzel’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”