Sabres at Flyers projected lineups

SABRES (11-11-4) at FLYERS (14-8-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris - Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Carl Grundstrom
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body)
Status report
Greenway was one of five players to skate Wednesday morning after not practicing Tuesday. ... Kozak, a forward, also skated, along with the three goalies on the roster, Ellis, Luukkonen and Lyon. ... Ristolainen practiced for the first time since having surgery March 26 to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon; Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the defenseman is not cleared for contact but is getting closer. ... Foerster is expected to be out 2-3 months after the forward was injured during the second period of a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. ... Grundstrom was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but the forward is not expected to play.