Sabres at Flyers projected lineups

SABRES (11-11-4) at FLYERS (14-8-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Josh Norris - Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Carl Grundstrom

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body)

Status report

Greenway was one of five players to skate Wednesday morning after not practicing Tuesday. ... Kozak, a forward, also skated, along with the three goalies on the roster, Ellis, Luukkonen and Lyon. ... Ristolainen practiced for the first time since having surgery March 26 to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon; Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the defenseman is not cleared for contact but is getting closer. ... Foerster is expected to be out 2-3 months after the forward was injured during the second period of a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. ... Grundstrom was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but the forward is not expected to play.

