Luukkonen makes 35 saves, Sabres shut out Senators

McLeod has 3 points, Quinn scores twice for Buffalo

Sabres at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 35 saves, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-0 at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

It was Luukkonen’s second shutout of the season and seventh in the NHL. He’s 5-1-1 in his past seven starts.

Ryan McLeod had a goal and two assists, Jack Quinn scored twice and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres (16-21-5), who have won two straight.

Anton Forsberg made 17 saves for the Senators (19-18-3), who have been outscored 15-4 during a four-game losing streak (0-3-1).

Quinn gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 10:17 of the first period when he beat Forsberg with a wrist shot low blocker.

Quinn scored his second of the period to make it 2-0 at 13:17. He took a Peyton Krebs stretch pass fresh out of the penalty box and scored with a wrist shot top left on a breakaway.

Cozens pushed it to 3-0 at 4:11 of the second period when he intercepted a Nick Jensen clearing attempt and scored with a wrist shot from the slot.

McLeod’s centering pass attempt redirected in off of Thomas Chabot’s skate to make it 4-0 at 10:22. It was his first goal in 24 games.

Noah Gregor left the game late in the second with a lower-body injury after crashing feet first into the boards.

