Sabres at Rangers projected lineups

SABRES (22-15-4) at RANGERS (20-18-6)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan
Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Noah Ostlund -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak, Zac Jones
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
J.T. Miller -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Gabe Perreault -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Taylor Raddysh
Anton Blidh -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Justin Dowling, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body), Noah Laba (upper body)
Status report
Ellis will make his first appearance since Dec. 9, when the Sabres goalie sustained a concussion in a game against the Edmonton Oilers. … Miller will play for the first time since Dec. 20. The Rangers captain missed seven games with an upper-body injury. … Lafreniere is expected to play after missing practice Wednesday because he was sick.