Sabres at Rangers projected lineups

SABRES (22-15-4) at RANGERS (20-18-6)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan

Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Noah Ostlund -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak, Zac Jones

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

J.T. Miller -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Gabe Perreault -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Taylor Raddysh

Anton Blidh -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Justin Dowling, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body), Noah Laba (upper body)

Status report

Ellis will make his first appearance since Dec. 9, when the Sabres goalie sustained a concussion in a game against the Edmonton Oilers. … Miller will play for the first time since Dec. 20. The Rangers captain missed seven games with an upper-body injury. … Lafreniere is expected to play after missing practice Wednesday because he was sick.

