Laine has hat trick, Canadiens cruise past Sabres

Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist, and Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson each had two assists for Montreal (12-16-3), which moved one point ahead of Buffalo into seventh place in the Atlantic Division. Sam Montembeault made 20 saves.

Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres (11-17-4), who are 0-8-3 during the skid and have not won since Nov. 23.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves on 21 shots through the first two periods. James Reimer replaced him to start the third and made six saves.

Buffalo’s loss came one day after team owner Terry Pegula flew to Montreal to address the team.

Joel Armia scored 19 seconds into the first period to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead. He scored on Montreal’s first shot after Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson deflected Jake Evans’ shot attempt and the puck bounced out front off the end boards.

Laine made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 6:26, one-timing a slap shot from the left face-off dot on a pass from Suzuki.

Cozens cut it to 2-1 at 3:43 when he scored on a wrist shot from the top of the slot after driving up the middle to take JJ Peterka’s pass from the left point.

Slafkovsky put Montreal up 3-1 at 5:54, banking a rebound of Caufield’s shot in off Luukkonen from behind the goal line.

Laine followed that with two straight 5-on-3 power-play goals 1:10 apart, also one-timed slap shots from the left face-off circle.

He made it 4-1 at 9:45 when he scored stick side on Luukkonen on Suzuki’s no-look backhand pass.

Laine scored his third power-play goal at 10:55 to push it to 5-1. He one-timed Caufield’s pass for his 11th NHL hat trick.

Laine has scored six goals, all on the power play, in seven games since making his season and Canadiens debut on Dec. 3. Suzuki and Hutson each have five assists on Laine’s goals.

Josh Anderson made it 6-1 at 19:15 when he scored from the left edge of the crease.