Sabres at Canadiens projected lineups

SABRES (11-16-4) at CANADIENS (11-16-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Touch
Jack Quinn -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Ryan McLeod -- Jiri Kulich -- Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Bowen Byram -- Henri Jokiharju
Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jacob Bryson
Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
Status report
Dahlin took part in the morning skate wearing a regular jersey but the defenseman will miss his seventh straight game. … Greenway, a forward, left the morning skate and is doubtful to play; he would likely be replaced by Aube-Kubel.