Sabres at Canadiens projected lineups

SABRES (11-16-4) at CANADIENS (11-16-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Touch

Jack Quinn -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Ryan McLeod -- Jiri Kulich -- Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Bowen Byram -- Henri Jokiharju

Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bryson

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

Dahlin took part in the morning skate wearing a regular jersey but the defenseman will miss his seventh straight game. … Greenway, a forward, left the morning skate and is doubtful to play; he would likely be replaced by Aube-Kubel.