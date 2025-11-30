Sabres defeat Wild in shootout, hand them 1st loss in 8 games

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves for the Wild (14-7-5), who extended their point streak to 11 games (9-0-2). They were coming off a 3-2 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

“We weren't as sharp in the second and third period,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “… We came out [in] the first period, we had sustained pressure. And other than a couple of rush plays and the power play, we didn't really sustain a lot. And I think that then they got into the game a little bit more. So, something that we talked about in between periods, but [the] second and third weren’t as good as they needed to be to win the game.”

Doan tied it 2-2 at 6:01 of the third period. After Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin fell down in the neutral zone, Doan’s wrist shot from the left face-off circle caromed off the glass behind the net and deflected in off Minnesota forward Mats Zuccarello at the right post.

“Yeah, I think that’s a whole tale of unfortunate events for them the whole way down the ice,” Doan said. “But the way that we’ve been playing, and you look at the last game with [42] shots on goal and 20 shots blocked (by the Devils) and I don’t know how many attempts, and you didn’t get one (goal). So, when you see one going like that, you kind of feel a little bit of relief from pucks not going in. They’re starting to go in again.”