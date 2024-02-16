Sabres at Wild

SABRES (23-26-4) at WILD (25-23-5)
5 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens -- Jordan Greenway
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Victor Olofsson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Kale Clague -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Ryan Johnson
Injured: Owen Power (upper body), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Brandon Duhaime -- Ryan Hartman -- Frederick Gaudreau
Jake Lucchini -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Declan Chisholm -- Jon Merrill
Filip Gustavsson
Marc Andre-Fleury
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Mason Shaw
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Pat Maroon (upper body)
Status report
Luukkonen is expected to start after being a late scratch for a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. ... Clague was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday and goalie Dustin Tokarski was sent down. ... Chisholm will make his Wild debut after being claimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 29. ... Gustavsson will make his eighth start in 11 games. ... Minnesota recalled Shaw, a forward, from Iowa of the AHL on Thursday and reassigned forward Adam Beckman to the AHL.