Sabres at Wild

SABRES (23-26-4) at WILD (25-23-5)

5 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens -- Jordan Greenway

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Victor Olofsson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Kale Clague -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Ryan Johnson

Injured: Owen Power (upper body), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime -- Ryan Hartman -- Frederick Gaudreau

Jake Lucchini -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Declan Chisholm -- Jon Merrill

Filip Gustavsson

Marc Andre-Fleury

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Mason Shaw

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Pat Maroon (upper body)

Status report

Luukkonen is expected to start after being a late scratch for a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. ... Clague was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday and goalie Dustin Tokarski was sent down. ... Chisholm will make his Wild debut after being claimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 29. ... Gustavsson will make his eighth start in 11 games. ... Minnesota recalled Shaw, a forward, from Iowa of the AHL on Thursday and reassigned forward Adam Beckman to the AHL.