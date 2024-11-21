Luukkonen returns from injury with shutout, Sabres edge Kings

Luukkonen, who logged his first shutout of the season, was making his return after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Jason Zucker scored, and Rasmus Dahlin had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games for the Sabres (9-9-1).

David Rittich made 18 saves for the Kings (10-7-3), who have lost three of four.

Zucker put the Sabres up 1-0 38 seconds into the third period on the power play. Dahlin took a wrist shot from the high slot, and Zucker was at the top of the crease to redirect the puck.

Rittich was pulled for an extra attacker with 2:37 remaining, but the Kings couldn’t come up with the tying goal despite sustained possession in the offensive zone.