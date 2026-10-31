Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ LAK – 17:24 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Los Angeles

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – Goal Los Angeles

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Corey Perry’s goal, and therefore good goal Los Angeles.

Latest News

Senators score four straight, pull away from Sharks

Lightning fall to Predators in shootout after Kucherov’s trade request

Landeskogs scare Avalanche teammates before Halloween party

McDavid extends season-opening point streak to 14, Oilers blank Islanders

Bruins rally late in third period, top Blackhawks in OT

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Lightning ‘unequivocally have no intention of trading’ Kucherov, GM says 

NHL stars dress up for Hockey Halloween 2026

Red Wings prepared to 'wait as long as necessary' to trade Larkin

Blues get three goals in third period to rally past Red Wings

NHL Status Report: Provorov expected make season debut for Blue Jackets

Pavelich, 1st linesman elected to Hockey Hall of Fame, dies at 92

Pastrnak will one day top Bruins' goals list, Bucyk, Esposito say

Wallstedt living 'the dream' after emerging for Wild

Coronato has four points, Flames cruise past Kraken

NHL picks, props, daily fantasy projections

Cuthbert says winning Foster Hewitt Award 'ultimate honor'

NHL On Tap: Canadiens eyeing fifth straight win highlights Halloween sked