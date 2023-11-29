Sabres hopeful Levi can fine-tune game in AHL

BUFFALO -- Devon Leviwas loaned to Rochester of the American Hockey League, and the Buffalo Sabres are confident he'll be better for it.

The goalie is 3-4-1 with a 3.73 goals-against average and .876 save percentage in nine games with the Sabres, who worked through a three-goalie rotation, also using Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie.

"Just kind of getting ourselves into a spot where this felt like the right time," general manager Kevyn Adams said Wednesday. "We also look ahead at the schedule and it's in a situation for Devon where maybe he's going to get in a game a week or something like that and then we really aren't going to have much practice time in December. So, this is all part of the process.

"We're super excited about Devon and believe in him and just feel like this is an opportunity for him to get in a rhythm, get sharpened up even through some more structured practice reps. And that's something that we have the luxury and the ability to do right now, and I think it's the right decision at this time."

Levi last played Saturday, allowing three goals on 20 shots in relief in a 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. His last start came on Nov. 22, a 4-3 overtime loss Washington Capitals. He has allowed at least four goals in five of his eight starts.

Adams, coach Don Granato and goalie coach Mike Bales met with Levi on Tuesday, reiterating their belief in him and noting that this is part of the process. Levi understood the situation and asked questions.

"His goal and ambition is very internal, driven, to become better and better and better," Granato said. "If he evaluated where he is today and you asked him where he wants to be in a year, two years, three years, there's a significant gap. … Nobody likes to go down. You like it here (in the NHL). You built camaraderie. You're in a team, you're in a rhythm, and that rhythm changes, so it takes a little bit of time to digest. But when you know a plan and it fits into a vision long-term, for him, it fits into his vision long-term to become better, this is a resource that can help him do that. I think he's good with it."

The Sabres acquired Levi from the Florida Panthers, who selected him in the seventh round (No. 212) of the 2020 NHL Draft, for forward Sam Reinhart on July 24, 2021.

There were high hopes after an impressive showing in playing seven of the Sabres' final eight games last season in their push for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 21-year-old went 5-2-0 with a 2.94 GAA and .905 save percentage, and Buffalo finished one point behind the Panthers for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.

Levi started each of the first four games of the season before he missed five with a lower-body injury.

"I wasn't always playing at the top level," Levi said from Rochester on Wednesday. "I had to work my way up everywhere. So this is just part of my journey. I've been through this before. It's not a negative. You can't have the ups without the downs. And honestly, I'll take this down. I take this as an opportunity to go back up - not go back up to the NHL, but bring my game up to another level. Those hard times and those setbacks and those obstacles are placed in front of you for a reason. I think that the Sabres are looking out for my best interests."

Adams said that, "in a perfect world" they wouldn't have kept three goalies on the roster but felt it was the right thing to do based on training camp and "the situation we were in, the situation around the League."

"Now in Rochester, obviously we want to win every game, but you're also focusing on your personal development, so some of that just is able to get reset a little bit," Adams said. "Sometimes the rules dictate that you can do it depending on where a player is in his contract or his career. This is an opportunity that I think is really good for him, and that was the message yesterday."

Luukkonen's play also factored into the decision. The 24-year-old is 6-3-1 with a 2.54 GAA and .918 save percentage in 11 games (nine starts). He's 3-0-0 in his past three starts allowing a total of five goals.

Comrie is 1-3-0 with a 3.45 GAA and .876 save percentage, but would have to clear waivers in order to be assigned to the AHL.

"It's kind of a combination of many things, but I'm stronger now, I move better than I used to," Luukkonen said. "… There's a lot that goes into it. But also mentally, I have one more year under my belt now here. We talked about last year, which was kind of my first year in the NHL. Kind of knowing what's it's like, what the day-to-day life is like, it helps me a lot. Knowing the guys better now. I've said it's been a good year for now. I think last year (playing 32 NHL games) helped me mentally, too."

The Sabres (10-10-2), who visit the St. Louis Blues on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG-B), have struggled with consistency, ranking tied for 20th in goals scored (2.91) and 18th in goals against per game (3.23). Adams acknowledged they were interested in forward Patrick Kane, a Buffalo native who signed with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

"Now we're a quarter of the way in, I feel that our compete level hasn't been good enough night in and night out to get consistent results," Adams said. "And that's why I think that's where we're, at .500. We need, internally with the people here, to raise our kind of consistent compete, and then your talent comes out and I think that's the next step for our team. But if there's a way to make our team better, we're going to do it."