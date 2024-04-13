Panthers move into 1st in Atlantic, top Sabres in overtime

Reinhart scored his 55th of the season from the slot off a pass from Aleksander Barkov, who stole the puck from Dylan Cozens.

Florida leads the Boston Bruins by one point in the Atlantic and has played two more games. The Bruins play the Pittsburgh Penguins later Saturday.

With the win, Florida clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Anton Lundell and Kevin Stenlund scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves for the Panthers (51-24-6).

Tyson Jost and Jack Quinn scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 39 saves for the Sabres (38-37-6).

Jost gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 2:59 of the first period, deflecting Rasmus Dahlin’s shot from the point.

Lundell tied it 1-1 with a backhand a shot through traffic with his back toward the goal.

Stenlund gave Florida a 2-1 lead at 8:11 of the first with a short-handed goal. He intercepted a pass and drove down the ice, beating Luukkonen with a backhand-to-forehand shot.

Quinn tied it 2-2 at 9:48 on the power play scoring on a rebound of Bowen Byram's shot.

Alex Tuch took a high-sticking penalty at 19:25 of the third period, but the Panthers were unable to score on the power play, which included a 4-on-3 advantage for 1:25 of overtime.