Oettinger wins 8th straight, Stars hold off Sabres

Makes 19 saves for Dallas; Buffalo eliminated from playoff contention

BUF@DAL: Pavelski nabs go-ahead goal on the tip-in

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Jake Oettinger made 19 saves for his career-best eighth straight win when the Dallas Stars defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Joe Pavelski scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Harley had two assists and for Dallas (50-20-9), which is 15-3-0 in its past 18 games. 

Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin each scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves for Buffalo (37-37-5). The Sabres were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoff contention with their loss and a 4-2 win by the New York Islanders against the New York Rangers

Tuch gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:09 in the first period when he tipped in a one-timer from the point by Henri Jokiharju.

Jason Robertson tied it 1-1 at 6:15 when he tipped in a Roope Hintz shot at the bottom of the right face-off circle after Hintz intercepted a clearing attempt in the offensive zone.

Buffalo took a 2-1 lead at 9:38 when Dahlin’s shot from the top of the right face-off circle squeaked through the five-hole.

Wyatt Johnston tied it 2-2 at 3:38 in the second period on a backhand shot from the high slot. 

Dallas took a 3-2 lead at 7:08 when Pavelski tipped in a Chris Tanev shot from the point.

Mason Marchment had a goal waved off for a high stick at 6:59 in the first period that would have given Dallas a 2-1 lead. Video review confirmed the call on the ice. 

Jack Quinn had a goal waved off at 17:07 in the second period that would have tied the game 3-3 after the Stars challenged for a missed stoppage. Video review determined that Dahlin played the puck with a high stick prior to the goal being scored.

