Sabres at Stars projected lineups

SABRES (8-7-4) at STARS (10-6-2)
8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn
Jiri Kulich -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Tyson Kozak -- Ryan McLeod -- Beck Malenstyn
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Conor Timmins
Olen Zellweger -- Zach Metsa
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Sam Carrick, Louis Crevier, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Arttu Hyry
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Tyler Seguin
Joel Kiviranta -- Radek Faksa -- David Perron
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell -- Tyler Myers
Trey Taylor -- Kyle Burroughs
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Rémi Poirier
Injured: Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (upper body), Oskar Back (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
Metsa will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday; Crevier, a defenseman, likely will come out. ... Bichsel, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 12. … Capobianco, a defenseman, was moved to long-term injured reserve. Heiskanen took part in the Stars morning skate but the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game; he is also doubtful to play against the Florida Panthers on Sunday. ... Burroughs will make his season debut after being recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Metsa returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Buffalo’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks Thursday in Chicago.