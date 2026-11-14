Sabres at Stars projected lineups

SABRES (8-7-4) at STARS (10-6-2)

8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Jiri Kulich -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Tyson Kozak -- Ryan McLeod -- Beck Malenstyn

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Olen Zellweger -- Zach Metsa

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Louis Crevier, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Arttu Hyry

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Tyler Seguin

Joel Kiviranta -- Radek Faksa -- David Perron

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Tyler Myers

Trey Taylor -- Kyle Burroughs

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Rémi Poirier

Injured: Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (upper body), Oskar Back (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

Metsa will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday; Crevier, a defenseman, likely will come out. ... Bichsel, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 12. … Capobianco, a defenseman, was moved to long-term injured reserve. Heiskanen took part in the Stars morning skate but the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game; he is also doubtful to play against the Florida Panthers on Sunday. ... Burroughs will make his season debut after being recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Metsa returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Buffalo’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks Thursday in Chicago.