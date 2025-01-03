Toews OT goal caps comeback, Avalanche edge Sabres

The Avalanche scored twice in the final three minutes of regulation to force overtime. With Colorado goalie Mackenzie Blackwood pulled for the extra skater, Cale Makar scored to cut the Buffalo lead to 5-4 at 17:34.

Drouin tied it 5-5 at 19:52, again with Blackwood pulled for the extra skater.

Toews scored 48 seconds into overtime for the 6-5 final.

Makar scored two goals, and Toews had two assists for the Avalanche (24-15-0), who have won six straight and 10 of their past 12. Nathan MacKinnon had three assists, Mikko Rantanen and Druouin each had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood allowed four goals on 18 shots before leaving the game due to an injury.

Blackwood made two saves in relief after entering the game 1:27 into the third period.

Jason Zucker had three goals and an assist, and Tage Thompson had three assists for the Sabres (14-20-5), who have lost two straight after winning three in a row. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves.

Zucker scored a power-play goal to make it 1-0 Buffalo at 13:17 of the first period when he one-timed Jack Quinn’s centering pass past the leg of Wedgewood at the right post.

Bowen Byram extended the lead to 2-0 when he finished a 2-on-1 with Zucker by going forehand-backhand while cutting across the crease and putting the puck past the toes of Wedgewood at 17:10.

Colorado appeared to have cut the lead to 2-1 at 15:04 of the second period when MacKinnon’s centering pass into the slot caromed off the skate of Byram and the stick of Luukonen. Buffalo challenged the play and video review overturned the goal due to the zone entry having been offside.

Zucker made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 11:08 of the second period. He posted up at the top of the crease and redirected Thompson’s centering pass under the blocker.

Makar cut the lead to 3-1 when he walked in from the blue line and fired a shot from the right circle that went bar-down short side at 14:58 of the second.

Ross Colton scored to make it 3-2 when he tucked the rebound from Samuel Girard’s initial shot under the arm of Luukkonen at 1:05 of the third period.

Benson scored to make it 4-2 just 22 seconds later. He was knocked on top of Wedgewood’s right leg, got up, located the puck behind the net, and took it around and scored while Wedgewood was down in the crease. The officials ruled that contact was initiated by the Avalanche. Wedgewood left the game injured.

Colorado challenged the play for goaltender interference but the goal was upheld following video review.

Rantanen made it 4-3 with a one-timer from above the right dot at 4:17 of the period while on the power play.

Zucker completed the hat trick, hammering home his own rebound, to make it 5-3 at 16:09.