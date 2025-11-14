Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ COL – 19:07 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Colorado

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No Goal Colorado

Explanation:

Video review confirmed the Referee’s call on the ice that Colorado’s Jack Drury’s position in the crease impaired Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s ability to play his position prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge