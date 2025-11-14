Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ COL – 19:07 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Colorado

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No Goal Colorado

Explanation:

Video review confirmed the Referee’s call on the ice that Colorado’s Jack Drury’s position in the crease impaired Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s ability to play his position prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Tkachuk could return to ice in next 2 weeks for Panthers

Pinto signs 4-year, $30 million contract with Senators

Foegele, Byfield wear old junior hockey jerseys before game in Toronto

Matthews likely out 1 week, Stolarz day to day for Maple Leafs

DeBrincat gets 3 points, Red Wings pull away from Ducks to end 3-game skid

Marchand gets 1,000th NHL point, Panthers defeat Capitals

Stutzle, Senators recover to end Bruins' winning streak at 7

Byfield scores in OT to lift Kings past Maple Leafs

Robertson gets 3 points, Stars shut out Canadiens for 4th straight win

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canada, Finland, Slovakia unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Wedgewood signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

NHL Status Report: Strome to make season debut for Ducks

Visit to Stockholm cancer center 'means a lot' to Penguins, Predators

Stamkos stays positive for his kids, Predators despite frustrations entering Global Series

Key EDGE stats for 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden

Cournoyer credits young cancer patient for inspiring final NHL hat trick 50 years later