Sabres at Blackhawks

SABRES (1-4-1) at BLACKHAWKS (2-2-1)

8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Zach Benson

Injured: Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Andreas Athanasiou

Ryan Donato -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Wyatt Kaiser -- T.J. Brodie

Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Isaak Phillips

Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body), Patrick Maroon (lower body), Joey Anderson (illness)

Status report

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said “a couple” of unspecified players would be game-time decisions based on health; Benson skated as an extra forward during Buffalo's morning skate Saturday and is likely to play if another forward cannot go … Luukkonen is likely to start after Levi allowed six goals on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday … Maroon, a forward, is out after blocking a shot in a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday … Donato returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the previous two games. ... and Athanasiou returns after being scratched against San Jose ... Soderblom will start after Mrazek started the previous three games. ... The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate Saturday.