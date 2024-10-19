Sabres at Blackhawks

SABRES (1-4-1) at BLACKHAWKS (2-2-1)
8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Zach Benson
Injured: Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Andreas Athanasiou
Ryan Donato -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Wyatt Kaiser -- T.J. Brodie
Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Isaak Phillips
Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body), Patrick Maroon (lower body), Joey Anderson (illness)
Status report
Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said “a couple” of unspecified players would be game-time decisions based on health; Benson skated as an extra forward during Buffalo's morning skate Saturday and is likely to play if another forward cannot go … Luukkonen is likely to start after Levi allowed six goals on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday … Maroon, a forward, is out after blocking a shot in a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday … Donato returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the previous two games. ... and Athanasiou returns after being scratched against San Jose ... Soderblom will start after Mrazek started the previous three games. ... The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate Saturday.