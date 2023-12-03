Aho scores 2, Hurricanes ease past Sabres to push point streak to 4

Teravainen has goal, assist for Carolina; Comrie makes 30 saves for Buffalo

Recap: Sabres at Hurricanes 12.2.23

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Sebastian Aho scored two goals for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 21 saves for the Hurricanes (14-8-1), who have a four-game point streak (3-0-1).

Casey Mittelstadt and Tyson Jost scored for the Sabres (10-12-2), who have been outscored 12-6 in losing two straight. Eric Comrie made 30 saves.

Aho gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 15:26 of the first period, taking a short pass from Seth Jarvis inside the blue line and skating to the edge of the right circle for a shot that beat Comrie glove side.

Jack Drury connected on his own rebound from the left circle to make it 2-0 at 16:36.

Aho scored from the high slot on the power play, pushing Carolina’s lead to 3-0 at 1:06 of the second period.

Stefan Noesen took a drop pass from Martin Necas at the front of the net on the rush to extend it to 4-0 at 14:12 and Teravainen’s goal from below the right circle on the power play made it 5-0 at 18:04.

Mittelstadt made it 5-1 when he scored far side from the right circle at 4:07 of the third period.

Brady Skjei scored short-handed off the face-off to make it 6-1 at 8:05.

Jost cut it to 6-2 at 9:24, scoring from in front when Kochetkov couldn’t get back to the net in time after coming out to the slot to try for a poke check on Peyton Krebs.

Buffalo forward Jordan Greenway left the game after the first period with an upper-body injury.

Latest News

New York Islanders Florida Panthers game recap December 2

Sorokin makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Panthers
Patrice Bergeron makes debut in Boston Bruins alumni game

Bergeron makes Bruins Alumni debut in charity game
Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens game recap December 2

Walman, Red Wings blow 3-goal lead, top Canadiens in OT
Philadelphia Flyers Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 2

Ersson makes 29 saves, Flyers recover to defeat Penguins in shootout 
Boston Bruins Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 2

Marchand, Bruins recover for OT win against Maple Leafs
Seattle Kraken Ottawa Senators game recap December 2

Forsberg, Senators shut out Kraken, end skid at 3
New York Rangers Nashville Predators game recap December 2

Rangers score 3 straight, rally past Predators
NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board 5th year

NHL Power Players youth advisory board back for 5th season
Montreal Canadiens Alex Newhook injury status high ankle sprain

Newhook out 10-12 weeks for Canadiens with high ankle sprain
Tampa Bay Lightning Dallas Stars game recap December 2

Stars score 8, hand Lightning 4th straight loss
Chicago Blackhawks Winnipeg Jets game recap December 2

Bedard scores, sets Blackhawks record in loss to Jets 
NHL Buzz news and notes December 2

NHL Buzz: Hill out for Golden Knights against Capitals, day to day
NHL betting odds for December 2 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 2
CHL notebook Oilers goalie prospect Nathaniel Day prospering

CHL notebook: Oilers prospect Day prospering after slow start to season
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 2

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs take on Bruins, look for 5th straight home win
Brian Murphy integrity as nhl official led to US Hockey Hall of Fame

Murphy's integrity as on-ice official paved way to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
San Jose Sharks New Jersey Devils game recap December 1

Granlund's 3 points help Sharks defeat Devils for 1st road win