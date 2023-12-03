Aho scores 2, Hurricanes ease past Sabres to push point streak to 4

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 21 saves for the Hurricanes (14-8-1), who have a four-game point streak (3-0-1).

Casey Mittelstadt and Tyson Jost scored for the Sabres (10-12-2), who have been outscored 12-6 in losing two straight. Eric Comrie made 30 saves.

Aho gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 15:26 of the first period, taking a short pass from Seth Jarvis inside the blue line and skating to the edge of the right circle for a shot that beat Comrie glove side.

Jack Drury connected on his own rebound from the left circle to make it 2-0 at 16:36.

Aho scored from the high slot on the power play, pushing Carolina’s lead to 3-0 at 1:06 of the second period.

Stefan Noesen took a drop pass from Martin Necas at the front of the net on the rush to extend it to 4-0 at 14:12 and Teravainen’s goal from below the right circle on the power play made it 5-0 at 18:04.

Mittelstadt made it 5-1 when he scored far side from the right circle at 4:07 of the third period.

Brady Skjei scored short-handed off the face-off to make it 6-1 at 8:05.

Jost cut it to 6-2 at 9:24, scoring from in front when Kochetkov couldn’t get back to the net in time after coming out to the slot to try for a poke check on Peyton Krebs.

Buffalo forward Jordan Greenway left the game after the first period with an upper-body injury.