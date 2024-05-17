Miller scores late in 3rd, Canucks push Oilers to brink with Game 5 win

Elias Lindholm threw the puck at the net from the right wing and it deflected off Elias Pettersson’s skate and hit the far post, then bounced right to Miller for a tap in to an open net at the left post.

Vancouver leads the best-of-7 series 3-2. Game 6 will be in Edmonton on Saturday.

Carson Soucy and Phillip Di Giuseppe also scored, and Arturs Silovs made 21 saves for the Canucks, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division.

Leon Draisaitl extended his playoff point streak to 10 games with an assist (eight goals, 13 assists), and Calvin Pickard made 32 saves in his second straight start for the Oilers, the No. 2 seed from the Pacific.

Evander Kane gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 4:34 of the first period with a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a pass from Draisaitl below the goal line.

Soucy tied it 1-1 at 17:27 with a snap shot from the top of the left circle through traffic over Pickard’s glove.

The Oilers regained the lead 23 seconds later.

Mattias Janmark made it 2-1 at 17:50, putting in a cross-crease pass from Connor Brown at the left post on a 2-on-1 rush.

Di Giuseppe tied it 2-2 at 5:14 of the second period. Nils Aman poked the puck away from Evan Bouchard behind the Oilers’ net to Di Giuseppe in front, who slid a spinning backhand between Pickard’s pads.