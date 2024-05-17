NHL EDGE stats: Unsung heroes from remaining playoff teams

Boston Bruins: Forward Jake DeBrusk, who’s quietly tied with injured Brad Marchand for the Bruins’ points lead (10 in 12 games) this postseason, ranks in the 95th percentile in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (28) and the 93rd percentile in total skating distance (35.52 miles). He also has two high-danger goals on eight high-danger shots on goal, ranking in the 89th percentile in each category.

Colorado Avalanche: Forward Artturi Lehkonen had a multipoint game (one goal, one assist) with the Avalanche facing elimination in Game 5 in the absence of Valeri Nichushkin (NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program; suspended for rest of playoffs). Lehkonen is Colorado’s current leading playoff goal scorer (six; excluding Nichushkin’s nine) and ranks third on the Avalanche in even-strength points (eight) behind Casey Mittelstadt and Mikko Rantanen (nine each). Lehkonen is tied for fourth in high-danger shots on goal (16) in the playoffs and ranks fifth among remaining players in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (65.8).

Dallas Stars: Among NHL defensemen, Thomas Harley has the most mid-range shots on goal (13) this postseason and ranks second in 20-plus mph speed bursts (26) behind Cale Makar of the Avalanche (27). Harley also ranks third in the entire NHL in total skating distance (43.38 miles) behind Stars teammate Miro Heiskanen (46.64) and Charlie McAvoy (45.11) of the Bruins.

Edmonton Oilers: Among goalies from remaining teams who have played multiple games this postseason, only Jeremy Swayman (.933) of the Bruins and Igor Shesterkin (.923) of the Rangers have a better save percentage than Oilers backup Calvin Pickard (.915). Pickard has allowed a total of five goals over his two starts against the Vancouver Canucks in Games 4 and 5 and has stopped all 14 of his long-range shots faced in the series.

Florida Panthers: Gustav Forsling is tied for eighth among NHL defensemen in even-strength points (five in 10 games) this postseason and ranks in the 93rd percentile of the entire League in top shot speed (94.84 mph). Forsling is tied for third in the entire NHL in 90-plus mph shots (five) and tied for sixth among defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (13) this postseason. Forsling also leads Florida in shot attempts for (221; tied for 14th in NHL) during the playoffs.

New York Rangers: Forward Alexis Lafrenière quietly leads the NHL in even-strength goals (four) during the second round of the playoffs. Lafrenière has a point per game (10 in 10 games) this postseason and is tied for 24th in the NHL in shots on goal (26). The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft also ranks in the 92nd percentile in mid-range shots on goal (nine) and 82nd percentile in single-game skating distance at even strength (3.54 miles against Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2).

Vancouver Canucks: Defenseman Nikita Zadorov quietly leads NHL defensemen in even-strength goals (four) and is tied with Evan Bouchard of the Oilers for the most even-strength points (eight in 11 games) at the position this postseason. Zadorov, acquired from the Calgary Flames in the regular season, is also tied for fourth in the NHL in long-range shots on goal (13), ranks eighth in max shot speed (97.32 mph) and has had three shots of at least 90 mph (tied for eighth in League).