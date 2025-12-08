Sabres at Flames projected lineups

SABRES (11-13-4) at FLAMES (11-15-4)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Tyson Kozak

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa, Josh Dunne

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Hunter Brzustewicz, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed)

Status report

Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, but Sabres coach Lindy Ruff didn’t confirm who will start in goal. … Buffalo recalled Metsa, a defenseman, from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Sunday and reassigned forward Noah Ostland to the AHL. … Bean, a defenseman, did not participate in the morning skate and will not play. “Jake’s dealing with something and he’s being evaluated right now,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. Bean will be replaced by Pachal, who was scratched the previous two games. … Brzustewicz, a defenseman, was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Monday but will not play.