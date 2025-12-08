Sabres at Flames projected lineups

SABRES (11-13-4) at FLAMES (11-15-4)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Tyson Kozak
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa, Josh Dunne
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Hunter Brzustewicz, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed)
Status report
Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, but Sabres coach Lindy Ruff didn’t confirm who will start in goal. … Buffalo recalled Metsa, a defenseman, from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Sunday and reassigned forward Noah Ostland to the AHL. … Bean, a defenseman, did not participate in the morning skate and will not play. “Jake’s dealing with something and he’s being evaluated right now,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. Bean will be replaced by Pachal, who was scratched the previous two games. … Brzustewicz, a defenseman, was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Monday but will not play.