Sabres at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SABRES (11-13-4) at FLAMES (11-15-4)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Tyson Kozak

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa, Josh Dunne

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Hunter Brzustewicz, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed)

Status report

Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, but Sabres coach Lindy Ruff didn’t confirm who will start in goal. … Buffalo recalled Metsa, a defenseman, from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Sunday and reassigned forward Noah Ostland to the AHL. … Bean, a defenseman, did not participate in the morning skate and will not play. “Jake’s dealing with something and he’s being evaluated right now,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. Bean will be replaced by Pachal, who was scratched the previous two games. … Brzustewicz, a defenseman, was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Monday but will not play.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Point to return for Lightning against Maple Leafs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Smith retires from NHL after 14 seasons, helped Predators reach 2017 Final

Pastrnak, McAvoy to travel with Bruins, could return to lineup this week

Star Wears: Rangers award Broadway Hat to player of game

Sorokin leads 3 Stars of the Week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL EDGE stats behind Geekie's elite goal-scoring for Bruins

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for United States inspired by 'Miracle on Ice'

Rookie Watch: Buium, Demidov among top 1st-year players age 20 or younger

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: streams this week

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Ducks score 7, generate 53 shots in win against Blackhawks