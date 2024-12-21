Sabres at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (11-18-4) at BRUINS (17-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Touch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs

Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Justin Brazeau -- Trent Frederic -- Oliver Wahlstrom

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Luukkonen is expected to start after allowing four goals in 24:27 Friday, a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. … Coyle will move back up to the second line for Boston, and Brazeau will shift down to the third line. … Koepke will replace McLaughlin, a forward, on the Bruins’ fourth line.

