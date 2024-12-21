Sabres at Bruins projected lineups

SABRES (11-18-4) at BRUINS (17-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Touch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs
Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Justin Brazeau -- Trent Frederic -- Oliver Wahlstrom
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
Luukkonen is expected to start after allowing four goals in 24:27 Friday, a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. … Coyle will move back up to the second line for Boston, and Brazeau will shift down to the third line. … Koepke will replace McLaughlin, a forward, on the Bruins’ fourth line.