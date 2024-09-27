Little to sign 1-day contract to retire with Jets

Bryan Little will sign a one-day contract to retire with the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced on Friday.

The 36-year-old forward last played in the 2019-20 season, his last game coming Nov. 5 when he was struck in the head by a shot in a game against the New Jersey Devils and later had surgery to repair a perforated eardrum.

He will be honored prior to the Jets home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 20.

"It's a great honor that I can retire as a member of the Winnipeg Jets and end my playing career with the organization where I was drafted and played my entire NHL career," Little said. "I had the privilege to play in Winnipeg and in front of the amazing fans for nine seasons, so I'm grateful for the opportunity to thank the Jets, their fans and the city of Winnipeg. It will truly be a full circle moment for my family and I to celebrate my retirement in the building where I have so many special memories."

Little played his entire NHL career for the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers after being selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft. He ranks second in franchise history in games (843), third in assists (304), fourth in points (521) and fifth in goals (217). Little also had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 27 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Little, who was traded to the Arizona Coyotes on March 21, 2022 but never played for them, had signed a six-year $31.746 million contract ($5.291 million average annual value) with the Jets on Sept. 14, 2017 that ran through this past season.

"Bryan Little is a crucial part of the history of this franchise and was a key contributor to the Winnipeg Jets throughout his time in the NHL," Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. "He was a humble, hardworking player that cared about his teammates and was a quiet, but important leader in the dressing room. Bryan demonstrated tremendous professionalism throughout his time here and it is a true shame that his career was cut short due to injury. I'm very excited that True North Sports + Entertainment, the Winnipeg Jets, and Jets fans everywhere will have the opportunity to celebrate Bryan and his family this season."

The Jets open the regular season at the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 9.