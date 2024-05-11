Bruins searching for answers following Game 3 loss to Panthers

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins were not good enough Friday in Game 3 against the Florida Panthers. They were not good enough at taking shots and not good enough on the penalty kill. They were not good enough at generating offensive-zone time and not good enough at clearing pucks. They were not good enough at the start and not good enough at harnessing an emotional charge from Game 2.

They were not good enough at a lot of things.

But instead of blaming his players, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery took the heat on himself.

“We’ve got to get better,” Montgomery said. “I have to give the players a better plan. Florida was significantly better than us and I’ve got to come up with a better game plan.”

It was yet another confusing and uneven effort for the Bruins as they made their return to TD Garden for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. They had taken a game from the Panthers down in South Florida, giving themselves a chance to wrest control of the series heading back to their home building.

Instead, they lost 6-2 to the Panthers. The best-of-7 series now stands at 2-1, Florida.

“I don’t think we’re on top of our game,” Montgomery said. “Our execution, to be honest, the last two games, with our last two periods of last game (a 6-1 loss Wednesday) and the first two periods of tonight has just not been good enough. That’s why I say that’s my fault. I’ve got to be better.”

There were, however, glimpses of the team these Bruins can be. They were pressing in the second period before Mason Lohrei got unlucky on a high-sticking double minor on Steven Lorentz, a penalty that the Panthers cashed in on twice to make it 3-0.

“That really changed the game,” Montgomery said.

In the third period, the Bruins stormed back for two quick goals, by Jakub Lauko (5:01) and Jake DeBrusk (8:31), to cut the Panthers lead to two. But it was too late.

“I think our effort and execution has to be better,” DeBrusk said. “Obviously they’re a very good team. You could see what they do when you kind of take your foot off the gas, per se. I don’t think that we’ve been our best throughout the series. I don’t think they really have either.”