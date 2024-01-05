Smith to raise funds, awareness with Kancer Jam event

NEWARK, N.J. -- Brendan Smith learned early in life that assisting in the fight against cancer was something he needed to do at some point in his professional career.

The New Jersey Devils defenseman was 15 years old when he lost his grandmother, Joyce Smith, to breast cancer on Dec. 27, 2004. Eleven years later, he lost his grandfather, Lester Smith Sr., to breast cancer on Sept. 27, 2015.

"I learned everything at that moment as a young kid," Smith told NHL.com. "[Losing my grandmother] was kind of my first test of losing a loved one and it was really tough. I was really close with my grandparents; they lived just down the street from us in Mimico, Ontario. They always picked us up from school, we had lunches and dinners. They were very instrumental in the life of me and my brothers (Pittsburgh Penguins forward Reilly Smith, and Rory Smith).

"My grandfather took us to all our sporting events. All three of us played at a professional level so we needed help. My grandfather never missed a game. My grandmother didn't come on as many trips, but we had the van and grandma would package lunches. They are a big reason we are where we are."

Smith won't forget the love and commitment of his grandparents and wanted to do something special to help in the fight against cancer in their memory.

The 34-year-old will get that opportunity on Sunday when he and the Devils host their first Kancer Jam event to raise awareness and funds for The Jam Kancer in the Kan Foundation at The Naimoli Family Athletic and Recreational Facility at New Jersey Institute of Technology from 1-4 p.m. ET.

"Just being able to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer to honor my grandparents is a great way to kind of give back and use my platform to create that awareness and help some of the people that are going through it right now," Smith said. "The one thing that makes this happen are the players and I cannot thank them enough for supporting me and everybody that is or has been impacted by breast cancer.

"It's a testament to the NHL world and how great it is when it comes to family. We talk about a brotherhood in the dressing room, how we help and stand up for each other, and they're doing that for me and I think it's truly amazing."

The Kancer Jam tournament is a frisbee-throwing event that features 32 teams consisting of two players paired with a Devils player. Teams will play a round-robin with division winners competing in a championship game.

"I hope they're proud of me," said Smith of his grandparents while fighting back some emotion. "I hope that they're happy and proud of what I'm trying to do with supporting people that are going through this because I remember ... it was so tough on everybody in the family. My grandmother was so strong. My grandfather, same thing. He didn't even want to go the hospital, but it was like, 'Come on Gramps, got to go,' kind of thing. He was just an old, tough guy."

Eachof the 32 teams participating raised a minimum of $2,222 (Smith's jersey No. is 2), and all proceeds will benefit The Breast Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility.

"I want other people to know that we're all touched by this in some way and if I can help support in this way to raise awareness and have my teammates to help, I think it's just a fantastic thing," Smith said.

"No one should have to go through this alone."