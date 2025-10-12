Cootes hoping to stay in NHL as 18-year-old, Canucks 'keeping door open'

Braeden Cootes is among distinguished company with the Vancouver Canucks.

The forward is the first 18-year-old to make their opening-night roster since Petr Nedved in 1990 and will be looking for his first NHL point when the Canucks host the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNMW).

"It's been good, it's been a crazy couple of weeks, but I'm just trying to take it all in," Cootes said prior to a 3-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. "I'm just trying to play my game and not worry too much about making mistakes and just go out there and play."

Selected by Vancouver with the No. 15 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, Cootes had an impressive training camp to earn a spot on the 23-man roster to start the season. He had 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) in 60 games for Seattle of the Western Hockey League in 2024-25.

Cootes made his NHL debut in a 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver on Thursday. He did not have a shot on goal in 9:53 of ice time.

"I just wanted to play up to my standard [in training camp] and my standard was good enough in their eyes," Cootes said. "I just need to keep doing that."

Heading into training camp, Canucks coach Adam Foote said he kept an open mind on Cootes, who was the center on the third line in his first two games, between left wing Evander Kane and right wing Jonathan Lekkerimaki.

Foote had a distinguished 19-season playing career and won the Stanley Cup twice with the Colorado Avalanche (1996, 2001). He made his NHL debut with the Quebec Nordiques when he was 20.

"I don't know if there is ever a set plan [with young players]; a lot is penciled in," Foote said. "But he just kept going, so we just kept our eyes open, kept the door open and it'll all fall into place."

Vancouver can keep Cootes in the NHL for up to nine games without triggering the beginning of his three-year, entry-level contract. If he does not stay with Canucks beyond that, he will return to his junior team in Seattle for the remainder of the season.

"We're going day by day, game by game," Foote said. "We're not going to look ahead at when the schedule gets tough or back to backs or anything like that. We're just looking at it one game a time. He's a smart hockey player."

Playing with Kane has helped Cootes navigate his way through the preseason and into the regular season. The 34-year-old is in his first season with Vancouver and also played in the NHL as an 18 year old, breaking in with the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009-10 after he was selected No. 4 in the 2009 NHL Draft.

Kane was traded to Vancouver by Edmonton on June 25, eight days after the Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final for a second consecutive season.

"I don't know the last time I played with an 18-year-old since I was one," Kane said. "Obviously having his first game in Vancouver the other night and then coming home here in front of his family, the pressure is just going to continue to mount for him. It's not an easy task, but he's a real level-headed kid and I think he's going to get more comfortable as each game passes.

"It brings back memories for sure, and you realize how difficult it was to step in right at 18. You want to contribute because you're a first-round pick. I think his case, what separated me and him a little bit, I was going to a really bad team, and I think we're a team that has some juice and maybe can take the pressure off from that standpoint."

The Canucks are looking to get back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season after finishing fifth in the Pacific Division last season (38-30-14). Cootes is on the roster because Vancouver believes he can contribute to the goal.

"You see how well he skates and how smart he is out there and those are two key components," Canucks forward Brock Boeser said. "He thinks the game at a high level and that's what allows him to fit in out there and be solid.

"It's awesome to see a guy like that pushes for a spot; it hasn't happened since I've been here. It's pretty cool and I feel pretty old. I'm 10 years older than him. It's a little weird, but I'm super happy for him and he's a great kid."

The chance obviously remains that Cootes is returned to the junior level. If that is the case, the Canucks will still be excited about his future.

"Kids learn in different way -- some pick up things pretty quick and some you have to find out what gets them going and what makes it work for them," Foote said. "In school, some kids have to learn in small classrooms growing up before you get into high school, and it's the same thing here, just so they don't get lost.

"I truly believe they all can learn, but Cootes is probably one that picks it up quick."