Bruins-Canucks, Maple Leafs-Avalanche highlight weekend schedule

Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:

Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNP, NESN)

The Bruins (34-12-12) are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday and continue a four-game road trip in this potential Stanley Cup Final preview involving the top team in the Eastern Conference and the top team in the Western Conference. Forward David Pastrnak is one point from 700 for his NHL career and is among a handful of players right now I'd consider for the Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player. Although they have cooled down a little, the Bruins' season has been nothing short of impressive after losing key pieces in the offseason and managing to play at the level they have.

The Canucks (37-16-6) are on a season-high four-game losing streak following a 5-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, and they're seeking revenge after losing 4-0 at the Bruins on Feb. 8. Vancouver has so many players who have been having career seasons, but I asked coach Rick Tocchet at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game what's been the key to their success, and he said it's that they don't make the same mistakes twice. Playing the Bruins, they can't afford to make many mistakes or they'll find themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard. Vancouver has 10 players with at least 10 goals and 13 with at least 20 points. That's the kind of depth you need to win games.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, ALT, TVAS-D, SNW, SNO, SNE, CBC)

Forward Auston Matthews remains on a tear with 52 goals in 55 games including 10 in his past five games. The biggest thing for me is that the Maple Leafs (32-16-8) went 5-0-0 while defenseman Morgan RiellyMorgan Rielly was suspended. He returned for an impressive 7-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Having an offense led by Matthews and forwards William Nylander and Mitchell Marner is a big reason Toronto leads the NHL in goals per game (3.68) and has the second-ranked power play (28.4 percent). To me, it's the goaltending that could be an issue, but Ilya Samsonov has allowed three goals or fewer in nine of his past 10 games.

The Avalanche (35-18-5) have several players that can take over any game at any point, in forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen and defenseman Cale Makar, each of whom has more than 60 points this season. They also have goalie Alexandar Georgiev, who is tied for the NHL lead in wins (30) and has played more games than anyone else at the position (47). His 2.90 goals-against average and .899 save percentage may not jump out, but he's been a rock for them. I am interested to see what wins out between their defensive play and the offense of the Maple Leafs in what could be another Stanley Cup Final preview.

Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT, SN1, TVAS)

The Lightning (30-23-5) will be playing the second of a back to back Sunday, after playing the New York Islanders on Saturday. They’ve lost three straight entering the weekend, allowing 18 goals in those games, and they've allowed at least three goals in nine of their past 11. I'm not worried about the offense; they have five players with at least 50 points. But the defense has got to be better. Andrei Vasilevskiy has the highest goals-against average (2.94) and lowest save percentage (.898) of his 10-season NHL career but is one of the most clutch goalies of all time, so I expect him to stand tall down the stretch when the Lightning need points.

The Devils (28-24-4) need all the points they can get after losing momentum following their 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series on Feb. 17. They've lost two straight, to the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers, by a combined score of 11-3. The power play, which was first in the League a few months ago, has gone cold, including 0-for-5 in 11:52 of man-advantage time in a 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday. They're going to need forwards Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt to lead the way offensively, but they have to use their speed to defend, and defend with purpose, especially against the Lightning power play. I also expect the Devils to acquire a goalie prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, to improve a position which has fallen short of expectations this season.