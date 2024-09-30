Bruins still looking to ‘bridge the gap’ on Swayman contract

Restricted free agent goalie absent from training camp with 8 days remaining until start of season

Swayman_BOS_save-vs-TOR

© Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Staff Writer

BOSTON -- Eight days remain until the Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers in their season opener Oct. 8. As of now, the starter in goal will not be Jeremy Swayman.

That’s because the Bruins and Swayman have yet to come to agreement on a contract for this season and beyond, with the goalie a restricted free agent who is not attending training camp.

Bruins president Cam Neely gave some insight into the process Monday.

"I don't want to get into the weeds with what his ask is, but I know that I have 64 million reasons why I'd be playing right now," Neely said at TD Garden.

The $64-million number likely translates to an eight-year offer at $8 million per season, which would put Swayman behind four goalies in terms of annual salary: Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers, Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders.

Swayman played last season on a one-year, $3.475 million contract awarded to him by an independent arbitrator.

So, were they surprised at Swayman’s asking price?

"No," general manager Don Sweeney said. "I would never begrudge a player asking for what he thinks his value is."

"I was surprised," Neely interjected, with a laugh.

Sweeney said there is a market for every player and that he believes the Bruins firmly are within that group with their offer. Swayman has yet to be a full-time NHL starer and never has played more than 44 games in his four seasons in the League.

"I think overall Don's done a really good job of initial offers to players," Neely said. "One of the things we talked about when he got the job was, being a former player, I'm not a big fan of low-ball, high-ball, figure it out somewhere in the middle. It's like, OK, get the right comp, get the right comp, put the right offer on the table.

"I strongly believe that Jeremy wants to play here. I've asked him flat-out, do you want to play here, and he does. I believe that they'll get a deal done. It's unfortunate it's not done today."

Asked if he believed Swayman was trying to reset the goalie market, Neely said, "I do. Yeah, I do. Just what his ask is and what we believe his comp group is are two different things."

In 132 games (125 starts) in the NHL, Swayman is 79-33-15 with a 2.34 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and 12 shutouts.

The past two seasons goaltending has been the clear strength of the Bruins, with the tandem of Swayman and Linus Ullmark in net. In 2022-23 they won the William M. Jennings Trophy as the goalies allowing the fewest goals in the NHL and Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as the League's top goalie.

Jeremy Swayman is ranked 49th on Top 50 Players Right Now

Swayman again split time with Ullmark last season, going 25-10-8 with a 2.53 GAA, a .916 save percentage and three shutouts in 44 games (43 starts), before taking over the position in the playoffs. He started 12 of Boston's 13 games, including the final 11 straight, and had a 2.15 GAA and .933 save percentage, getting the Bruins to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Panthers.

The Bruins traded Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators in June, with the clear intention of handing the job to Swayman, even though a contract had yet to be signed.

"We made a decision to chart a course," Sweeney said. "Both goaltenders had asked to play 55 games. That’s not possible if you're playing on the same team. So, we decided to make a decision and we felt comfortable with Jeremy moving forward. We knew what the likelihood of the return was going to be, in terms of the discussions I'd had around the League on Linus.

"We made a very difficult decision because he had been an outstanding Bruin. … I don't regret that decision one bit."

It was going to be Swayman's net.

But so far, the top two goalies in Bruins camp are Joonas Korpisalo, part of the return from the Senators in the Ullmark trade, and Brandon Bussi, and the days are ticking down toward the start of the regular season.

"We're getting late enough into camp that it's unlikely that Jeremy would be in a position [for the start of the regular season], but today's a new day to continue to have the discussion and hopefully bridge the gap that would exist," Sweeney said.

Coach Jim Montgomery said, "I would piggyback on that, saying where we are in camp right now, how well camp has gone and how well Korpisalo has done, is right now he’s going to be our Game 1 starter."

The Bruins have two practices remaining before the start of the regular season.

Signing Swayman remains the priority.

"I have been in constant communication with Don and with Cam about the Jeremy Swayman contract negotiations," Bruins CEO and alternate governor Charlie Jacobs said. "I just want to be very clear, we're in a state of constant communication regarding Jeremy and our hope is he's on the ice as soon as possible."

Jacobs added, "I can’t speak for Jeremy. I can speak for ownership to say that we will spend to the cap and we have spent to the cap virtually every year."

The sides, though, remain at odds.

"Ultimately we're a better team, as I've said all along, if Jeremy is part of our hockey club," Sweeney said. "That's my intention, that's my push and I'll continue work to do that. I think Jeremy and the team are both hurt in this regard, and that's what I'll do, I'll try and work hard to find a settlement for him."

Latest News

Training Camp Buzz: Pesce won’t join Devils in Prague for season opener

Devils have ‘really good energy’ at 1st practice in Prague ahead of Global Series

Kulich enjoying return to Prague ahead of Global Series

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Sabres take in sights of Prague as part of Global Series

Laine leaves Canadiens preseason game with injury

Global Series blog: Owen Power

Color of Hockey: Guerra's sled hockey discovery led to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Training Camp Buzz: Elias Lindholm returns to Bruins practice after 9-day absence

NHL to honor Gaudreau brothers with helmet decals

Kraft Hockeyville ‘unreal’ experience for Elliot Lake community

Crosby brings 'Beatles' effect to 2024 Kraft Hockeyville

Golden Knights season preview: Leaning on strong defense, Hertl’s scoring

Maple Leafs season preview: Berube tasked with leading playoff breakthrough

How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sept. 29: NHL Preseason Roundup

Sharks phenoms Celebrini, Smith hit 49ers game, Kempe rings Chargers siren