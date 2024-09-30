Bruins still looking to ‘bridge the gap’ on Swayman contract

BOSTON -- Eight days remain until the Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers in their season opener Oct. 8. As of now, the starter in goal will not be Jeremy Swayman.

That’s because the Bruins and Swayman have yet to come to agreement on a contract for this season and beyond, with the goalie a restricted free agent who is not attending training camp.

Bruins president Cam Neely gave some insight into the process Monday.

"I don't want to get into the weeds with what his ask is, but I know that I have 64 million reasons why I'd be playing right now," Neely said at TD Garden.

The $64-million number likely translates to an eight-year offer at $8 million per season, which would put Swayman behind four goalies in terms of annual salary: Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers, Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders.

Swayman played last season on a one-year, $3.475 million contract awarded to him by an independent arbitrator.

So, were they surprised at Swayman’s asking price?

"No," general manager Don Sweeney said. "I would never begrudge a player asking for what he thinks his value is."

"I was surprised," Neely interjected, with a laugh.

Sweeney said there is a market for every player and that he believes the Bruins firmly are within that group with their offer. Swayman has yet to be a full-time NHL starer and never has played more than 44 games in his four seasons in the League.

"I think overall Don's done a really good job of initial offers to players," Neely said. "One of the things we talked about when he got the job was, being a former player, I'm not a big fan of low-ball, high-ball, figure it out somewhere in the middle. It's like, OK, get the right comp, get the right comp, put the right offer on the table.

"I strongly believe that Jeremy wants to play here. I've asked him flat-out, do you want to play here, and he does. I believe that they'll get a deal done. It's unfortunate it's not done today."

Asked if he believed Swayman was trying to reset the goalie market, Neely said, "I do. Yeah, I do. Just what his ask is and what we believe his comp group is are two different things."

In 132 games (125 starts) in the NHL, Swayman is 79-33-15 with a 2.34 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and 12 shutouts.

The past two seasons goaltending has been the clear strength of the Bruins, with the tandem of Swayman and Linus Ullmark in net. In 2022-23 they won the William M. Jennings Trophy as the goalies allowing the fewest goals in the NHL and Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as the League's top goalie.