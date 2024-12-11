Scheifele, Connor each has 3 points, Jets cruise past Bruins

Winnipeg scores 8 for 2nd time this season; Boston had won 4 in row

BOS at WPG | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEGMark Scheifele had two goals and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in an 8-1 win against the Boston Bruins at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, and Gabriel Vilardi and Nikita Chibrikov each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (21-9-0), who have won three of four. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.

David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins (15-12-3), who had won four straight. Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves.

Vladislov Namestnikov scored on the power play to give the Jets a 1-0 lead at 12:09 of the first period. Neal Pionk’s point shot came back off the end boards, deflected off Nino Niederreiter in front and fell to Namestnikov for a tap-in at the left post.

Scheifele made it 2-0 at 18:01 with a one-timer between the circles off a saucer pass from Connor.

Scheifele scored with another one-timer, pushing it to 3-0 on the power play at 7:02 of the second.

Pastrnak cut it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 9:13, beating Hellebuyck glove side with a one-timer from the left circle the face-off dot.

Connor scored to make it 4-1 at 1:15 of the third. Scheifele kept the puck in at the blue line, drove through the right circle and fired a pass to Connor for a one-timer in the slot.

Vilardi extended it to 5-1 at 5:33, then Alex Iafallo scored with a redirection on the power play to make it 6-1 at 7:19.

Mason Appleton’s wrist shot from a tight angle below the right circle pushed it to 7-1 at 16:16.

Chibrikov scored in his season debut for the 8-1 final at 16:26.

