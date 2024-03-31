Swayman, Bruins defeat Capitals in shootout

Hampus Lindholm and John Beecher scored for the Bruins (43-17-5), who have won two of three and remained two points ahead of the Florida Panthers for first in the Atlantic Division. Kevin Shattenkirk scored the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout before Swayman stopped Connor McMichael’s attempt to end it.

“I think we had our moments there where we were losing a lot of these games a couple months ago going into overtimes, and either losing there or losing in shootouts,” Shattenkirk said. “So, I think it’s great to see us turn the corner and, obviously, taking strides there.”

Boston killed a four-minute power play in overtime after Lindholm was given a high-sticking double minor just 57 seconds into the extra period.

“It's just our three working harder than their four,” Swayman said. “I think the whole day, our team did a good job hounding pucks, keeping pucks below their red line. At the end of the day, our penalty kill came up with a win, so that's really exciting. Big momentum for us moving forward.”