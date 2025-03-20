Bruins at Golden Knights projected lineups

BRUINS (30-30-9) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (39-20-8)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Jakub Lauko
John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Nicolas Roy -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Victor Olofsson, Cole Schwindt
Injured: Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The Bruins are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Karlsson is a game-time decision after missing 20 games because of a lower-body injury; if he plays, the center would skate on the third line between Roy and Smith. If Karlsson doesn’t play, Schwindt or Olofsson, each a forward, would enter the lineup. … Theodore practiced as a full participant Wednesday but the defenseman will miss his 12th straight game.