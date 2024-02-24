Bruins at Canucks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (34-12-2) at CANUCKS (37-16-6)

7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNP, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Danton Heinen

Jake Debrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James Van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Anthony Richard

Trent Frederic -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau

Parker Wotherspoon -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Oskar Steen, Ian Mitchell

Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Arshdeep Bains -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Lindholm -- Elias Pettersson

Pius Suter -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)

Status report

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Mitchell, a defenseman, was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Grzelcyk is day to day after being injured on his first shift during a 6-5 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday; the defenseman took part in the morning skate but did not play in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Thursday. ... Di Giuseppe, a forward, took part in an optional practice Friday after missing a 5-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday for personal reasons, and could replace Lafferty or Mikheyev in the lineup.

