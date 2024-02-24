Bruins at Canucks

BRUINS (34-12-2) at CANUCKS (37-16-6)
7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNP, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Danton Heinen
Jake Debrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
James Van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Anthony Richard
Trent Frederic -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau
Parker Wotherspoon -- Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Oskar Steen, Ian Mitchell
Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Arshdeep Bains -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Lindholm -- Elias Pettersson
Pius Suter -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Ilya Mikheyev -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe
Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)
Status report
The Bruins did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Mitchell, a defenseman, was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Grzelcyk is day to day after being injured on his first shift during a 6-5 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday; the defenseman took part in the morning skate but did not play in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Thursday. ... Di Giuseppe, a forward, took part in an optional practice Friday after missing a 5-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday for personal reasons, and could replace Lafferty or Mikheyev in the lineup.