Bruins at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (15-13-3) at CANUCKS (15-8-5)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Tyler Johnson

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Max Sasson

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Erik Brannstrom -- Mark Friedman

Thatcher Demko

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Aatu Raty, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Kevin Lankinen (illness), Derek Forbort (illness), Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

Elias Lindholm will play despite leaving in the second period of a 5-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday with an upper-body injury. … Lohrei will replace Wotherspoon, a defenseman, after one game as a healthy scratch; McLaughlin will do the same in place of Johnson, a forward. … Silovs was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League because Lankinen, a goalie, is unavailable. … Forbort, a defenseman who played his first game since Nov. 2 in a 4-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, is also out; Brannstrom, who was scratched for two games, will take his spot. … Demko will make his second start since injuring his left knee in Vancouver’s first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21.

Latest News

Kings win for 7th time in 8 games, defeat slumping Rangers

Kaprizov scores twice for Wild in win against Flyers

Devils score 4 in 3rd period, rally past Blackhawks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Devils welcome Sirens to home arena with jerseys

Buzz: Ovechkin practices with Capitals for 1st time since injury

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fowler traded to Blues by Ducks for prospect

Stolarz day to day for Maple Leafs because of lower-body injury

NHL to select, celebrate Quarter-Century Teams

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Kmec excelling in WHL

NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 14

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL On Tap: Captains Matthews, Larkin to meet in Maple Leafs-Red Wings matchup