Bruins at Canucks projected lineups

BRUINS (15-13-3) at CANUCKS (15-8-5)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Tyler Johnson

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Max Sasson

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Erik Brannstrom -- Mark Friedman

Thatcher Demko

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Aatu Raty, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Kevin Lankinen (illness), Derek Forbort (illness), Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

Elias Lindholm will play despite leaving in the second period of a 5-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday with an upper-body injury. … Lohrei will replace Wotherspoon, a defenseman, after one game as a healthy scratch; McLaughlin will do the same in place of Johnson, a forward. … Silovs was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League because Lankinen, a goalie, is unavailable. … Forbort, a defenseman who played his first game since Nov. 2 in a 4-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, is also out; Brannstrom, who was scratched for two games, will take his spot. … Demko will make his second start since injuring his left knee in Vancouver’s first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21.