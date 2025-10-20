Keller, Schmaltz combine for 4 points, Mammoth edge Bruins

Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther scored for the Mammoth (4-2-0), who have won three straight and remain undefeated at home this season. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.

David Pastrnak scored twice, and Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves for the Bruins (3-4-0), who have lost four in a row.

Cooley opened the scoring at 4:20 of the first period with a power-play goal. Schmaltz took a shot from the slot that deflected off Cooley's back and popped in the air before dropping behind Korpisalo into the net.

Pastrnak tied it 1-1 on the power play at 14:38. Charlie McAvoy sent a pass to Pavel Zacha in the slot, who one-touched the puck between his legs to Pastrnak at the left side of the net.

Pastrnak scored again at 5:46 of the second period, sliding the puck past Vanecek off a pass from Marat Khusnutdinov during a 2-on-1 rush to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

Keller tied the game 2-2 at 15:57, tapping in a rebound off a shot from Schmaltz.

Guenther gave the Mammoth a 3-2 lead at 10:37 of the third period. JJ Peterka stole the puck from Khusnutdinov before sending a pass to Guenther in the left face-off circle, who then beat Korpisalo with a one-timer.