Keller, Schmaltz combine for 4 points, Mammoth edge Bruins

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd for Utah; Pastrnak scores twice for Boston

BOS@UTA: Guenther unloads a slap shot to take the lead

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had two points, and the Utah Mammoth defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 at Delta Center on Sunday.

Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther scored for the Mammoth (4-2-0), who have won three straight and remain undefeated at home this season. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.

David Pastrnak scored twice, and Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves for the Bruins (3-4-0), who have lost four in a row.

Cooley opened the scoring at 4:20 of the first period with a power-play goal. Schmaltz took a shot from the slot that deflected off Cooley's back and popped in the air before dropping behind Korpisalo into the net.

Pastrnak tied it 1-1 on the power play at 14:38. Charlie McAvoy sent a pass to Pavel Zacha in the slot, who one-touched the puck between his legs to Pastrnak at the left side of the net.

Pastrnak scored again at 5:46 of the second period, sliding the puck past Vanecek off a pass from Marat Khusnutdinov during a 2-on-1 rush to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

Keller tied the game 2-2 at 15:57, tapping in a rebound off a shot from Schmaltz.

Guenther gave the Mammoth a 3-2 lead at 10:37 of the third period. JJ Peterka stole the puck from Khusnutdinov before sending a pass to Guenther in the left face-off circle, who then beat Korpisalo with a one-timer.

Latest News

Donato wins it in OT, Blackhawks recover to top Ducks

NHL Status Report: Kane misses Red Wings win with upper-body injury

Larkin gets 4 points, Red Wings defeat Oilers for 5th straight win

Canucks overcome injuries, pressure to win 3 straight to open 5-game road trip

Myers has goal, assist, Canucks hold off Capitals

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Marchand fined maximum for actions in Panthers game

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Hart joins Golden Knights on professional tryout contract

Marchand says 1st game vs. Bruins with Panthers in Boston should be 'weird'

Marner gets 1st 2 goals for Golden Knights in win against Flames

Jarry makes 31 saves, Penguins shut out Sharks 

Jarvis scores in OT, Hurricanes edge Kings to stay undefeated

MacKinnon scores 2 goals, Avalanche top Bruins

Tavares accomplishes rare feat with 500th point for Maple Leafs

Cates scores in OT, Flyers rally past Wild

Greatest Save Candidate: Wedgewood shocks Beecher with stunning glove save